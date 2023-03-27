Populous (PPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.05 Million

Populous (PPT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Populous has traded 57.7% lower against the dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $199,352.42 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

