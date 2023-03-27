Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 277.0% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 63,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

GENY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.84. 4,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Company Profile

The Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global growth companies with exposure to the spending and lifestyle activities of the Millennial generation – people born between 1980 and the mid-2000s.

