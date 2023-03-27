PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.72. Approximately 231,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 292,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRCT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $272,424.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,385.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,305 shares of company stock worth $597,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,984,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,649,000 after buying an additional 1,032,091 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,622,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,685,000 after purchasing an additional 381,894 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,071,000 after purchasing an additional 124,102 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after purchasing an additional 545,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.