PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.72. Approximately 231,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 292,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PRCT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 4.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics
Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,984,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,649,000 after buying an additional 1,032,091 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,622,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,685,000 after purchasing an additional 381,894 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,071,000 after purchasing an additional 124,102 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after purchasing an additional 545,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.
About PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.