Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.12. 2,922,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,830. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $106.35 and a fifty-two week high of $146.50. The firm has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,138 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

