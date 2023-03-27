ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.57

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.57 and last traded at $88.26, with a volume of 429059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.65.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.46. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,108,697 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,188,000 after purchasing an additional 685,011 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,848,000 after purchasing an additional 76,436 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

