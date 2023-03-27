ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,610,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,627,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,680,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,671,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 449.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 72,917 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 0.4 %

SDS stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,235,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $57.07.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

