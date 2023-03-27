PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $52.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $105,861.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,476.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,951 shares of company stock worth $700,923. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,027,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,153,000 after buying an additional 575,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,688,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,650,000 after purchasing an additional 135,806 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $44.17 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $55.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.40.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.