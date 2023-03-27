PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.30-9.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.15 billion. PVH also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.90 EPS.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,338,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average is $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays raised PVH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.61.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 9,607.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 64,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 64,082 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

