PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00-$10.00 EPS.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.99. PVH has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.61.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $32,359,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the third quarter valued at about $14,439,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PVH by 109.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,695,000 after acquiring an additional 182,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PVH by 74.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after acquiring an additional 167,984 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

