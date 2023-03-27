QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Up 392.1% in March

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 392.1% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on QBE Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QBIEY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,439. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. QBE Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

QBE Insurance Group Increases Dividend

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. QBE Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -95.86%.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

