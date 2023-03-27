QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Up 392.1% in March

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 392.1% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on QBE Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
QBE Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of QBIEY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,439. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. QBE Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $10.38.
QBE Insurance Group Increases Dividend
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile
QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QBE Insurance Group (QBIEY)
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.