Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Reaches $311.20 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $311.20 million and $52.70 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.98 or 0.00011072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,708.23 or 0.06356573 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00060976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00039954 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00017634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,591,032 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

