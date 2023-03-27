Quent Capital LLC Acquires 740 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in H&R Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of HRB stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 177,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,960. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

