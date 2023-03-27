Quent Capital LLC Acquires 797 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $90.43. 192,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,169. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.21. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

