Quent Capital LLC Buys 9,821 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,638,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,898,000 after acquiring an additional 239,528 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,045,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 79.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,466,000 after buying an additional 179,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,583,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $86.14. 152,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,491. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

