Quent Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,495,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,943,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 61,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMAB stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.85. 9,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,158. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $86.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.6197 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMAB. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

