Quent Capital LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,398 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,561 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,781 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,451,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,640,000 after purchasing an additional 483,746 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,622,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,260,000 after purchasing an additional 193,840 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $31.01. 945,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,136. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

