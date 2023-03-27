Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Coastal Financial worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 191.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 500.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 943.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial Price Performance

CCB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.76. 19,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.10. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

Insider Transactions at Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $96.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,679.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coastal Financial news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,679.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew P. Skotdal bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,255 shares of company stock worth $788,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Community Bank and CCBX segments. The Community Bank segment is involved in banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the broader Puget Sound region in the state of Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.