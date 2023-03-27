Quent Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 4.8% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $26,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:MTUM traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,779 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.11 and its 200-day moving average is $142.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

