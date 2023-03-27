Quent Capital LLC Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $9,649,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.68.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $6.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $463.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $477.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.83. The company has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

