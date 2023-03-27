Raymond James Lowers Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target to C$2.00

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$2.45 to C$2.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark cut Quarterhill from a buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$2.20 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday.

Quarterhill Trading Down 0.7 %

Quarterhill stock opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Quarterhill has a one year low of C$1.37 and a one year high of C$2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$159.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.70.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

