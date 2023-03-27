Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Gap Up to $89.09

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $89.09, but opened at $93.37. Raymond James shares last traded at $91.25, with a volume of 218,997 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $2,629,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 41.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

