Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 0.6% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.55. 880,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,455. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

