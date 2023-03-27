Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Razor Energy Stock Performance
RZREF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,104. Razor Energy has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.
About Razor Energy
