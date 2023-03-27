Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Razor Energy Stock Performance

RZREF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,104. Razor Energy has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Get Razor Energy alerts:

About Razor Energy

(Get Rating)

See Also

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,615 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Razor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Razor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.