Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.18. 1,284,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,398. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.49.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

