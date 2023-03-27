Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.25 to $71.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on O. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

