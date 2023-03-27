ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,806.81

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $1,806.81 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00326608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020692 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000708 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000646 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.