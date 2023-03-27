RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $4.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $115.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
