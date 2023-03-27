Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

REED opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.07. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

