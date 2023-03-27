Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $915.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $815.00 to $915.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $850.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $837.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $820.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $753.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $737.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $824.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

