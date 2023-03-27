Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 156.7% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Reliance Global Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RELI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 38,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,129. Reliance Global Group has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Global Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Global Group by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Reliance Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 156,906 shares in the last quarter.

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.

