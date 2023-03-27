Request Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $94.05 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. Request has a total market cap of $94.05 million and $2.96 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0941 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00029539 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017831 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00198529 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,132.07 or 1.00002476 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09499282 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,509,601.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

