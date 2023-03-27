Reviewing Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) & Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) and Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Embark Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Light & Wonder and Embark Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 1 3 2 0 2.17 Embark Technology 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Light & Wonder currently has a consensus target price of $64.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.96%. Embark Technology has a consensus target price of $260.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,217.46%. Given Embark Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

This table compares Light & Wonder and Embark Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 146.30% -16.69% -0.76% Embark Technology N/A -80.73% -68.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Light & Wonder and Embark Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $2.51 billion 2.06 $3.68 billion $38.61 1.47 Embark Technology N/A N/A -$124.21 million ($7.73) -0.33

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology. Embark Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embark Technology has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Embark Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The SciPlay segment publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The iGaming segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Embark Technology

(Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.