RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RNG. Wedbush started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.70.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $128.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.95.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,140 shares of company stock valued at $487,445 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in RingCentral by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 121,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

