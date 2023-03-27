Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Price Target to $1.75

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $2.00 to $1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Ouster from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.18.

NYSE:OUST opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $143.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ouster has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

In other news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 813,047 shares in the company, valued at $731,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $362,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 982,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,127.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $29,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 813,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 376,725 shares of company stock worth $407,536 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ouster by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

