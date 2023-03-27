Roth Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.47. 1,136,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,710,063. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $107.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

