Rovida Advisors Inc. Has $8.88 Million Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares during the period. IAC makes up about 3.3% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of IAC worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in IAC by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 103.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 12,044.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.20. 425,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $106.77.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

