Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Gap Down to $126.44

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $126.44, but opened at $123.66. Royal Gold shares last traded at $124.81, with a volume of 33,631 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.19.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $239,552,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $134,246,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 2,691.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 432,830 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $56,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

