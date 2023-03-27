Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Gap Up to $35.43

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.43, but opened at $37.50. Royalty Pharma shares last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 778,845 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $150,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,012.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1,516.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after purchasing an additional 923,481 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $34,343,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

