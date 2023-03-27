S.C. Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,892 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $194,138,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,262,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,992 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,228,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,099,000 after acquiring an additional 807,107 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.72. 255,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,602. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $101.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

