S.C. Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.3% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,534,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,195,084 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,650,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,133. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.82 and its 200-day moving average is $141.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.