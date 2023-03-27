S.C. Financial Services Inc. Buys 102 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

UNH traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $478.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $481.73 and its 200-day moving average is $509.10. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $446.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

