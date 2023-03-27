S.C. Financial Services Inc. Has $244,000 Position in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares US Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.47. 12,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,438. iShares US Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $178.51 and a 1-year high of $215.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.34 and a 200 day moving average of $196.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.78.

About iShares US Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

