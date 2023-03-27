S.C. Financial Services Inc. Invests $219,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,222,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,085,000 after buying an additional 302,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after purchasing an additional 226,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,011 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,785,000 after buying an additional 814,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,020,000 after buying an additional 480,227 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $35.26. 641,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,653. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

