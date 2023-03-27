S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys 32,348 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,348 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned 1.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSJP remained flat at $22.11 during trading hours on Monday. 11,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,852. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.