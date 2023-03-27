S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys 509 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 159,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.83. The company had a trading volume of 567,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,276. The firm has a market cap of $141.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

