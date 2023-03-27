S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys 8,039 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up approximately 3.1% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.96. 260,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.73. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

