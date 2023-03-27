S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys Shares of 45,954 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,954 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $630,332,000 after purchasing an additional 189,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ META traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,781,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,948,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average of $141.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.96.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.