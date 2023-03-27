S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,129 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,924. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

