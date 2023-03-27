S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Waste Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,286,000 after purchasing an additional 115,020 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Waste Management by 18.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Waste Management by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $155.42. 206,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.40. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.50.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

