S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.26. 289,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,270. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

